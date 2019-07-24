Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) graded President Donald Trump on his questionable interpretation of the U.S. Constitution.

The UC Irvine law professor said Trump provided “an absolute F” answer when he falsely claimed that Article II of the Constitution gave him “the right to do whatever I want as president.”

“He does not,” Porter told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “And I say this to you as someone who has graded a lot of law students in my life. That is an F answer. An absolute F.”

Porter said she also teaches the Constitution to 12- and 13-year-old Boy Scouts “who understand this concept that the president doesn’t, that the largest sets of powers in our Constitution reside with the legislature, they reside with Congress. Why? Because Congress is the closest to the people.”

“So, this idea that Article II is somehow some limitless residual pot of power is simply a fiction and it’s something that he’s simply saying and trying to make it true by repeating it,” Porter added.

Article II may grant the president “executive power” but, as The Washington Post noted, it “does not indicate” the office has total power.

Check out the segment here: