What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check

Watch Chris Hemsworth Go On A Date With His 'Elderly' Wife To Confront Fears About Aging

House Adopts Rules Weakening Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Gwyneth Paltrow Has Obnoxious Response To Hailey Bieber Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Shirt

Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals The One Celebrity Who’d Leave Her ‘Starstruck,’ And … Huh?

Rock Legend Robert Plant Explains The Led Zeppelin Moment That Brought Him To Tears

An Ohio Measles Outbreak Could Be A Warning Sign

Jair Bolsonaro Hospitalized In Florida After Supporters Storm Brazil’s Congress, Wife Says

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

George Santos Now Accused Of Extensive Lies About Campaign Finances

Virginia Police: 6-Year-old Shot Teacher Who Was Teaching Class

PoliticsCaliforniaDemocratic PartyU.S. Senate

Rep. Katie Porter Announces Run For Senate In California

The progressive House member isn't waiting for 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) to announce whether she plans to seek another term.
Igor Bobic

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced her candidacy for Senate on Tuesday, officially kicking off what is expected to be a crowded 2024 primary to fill a California seat that hasn’t even been vacated yet.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, is up for reelection that year, but the longest-serving California senator hasn’t announced whether she plans to seek another term.

“I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever power I have to speak hard truths to the power that be,” Porter said in a video announcing her bid for Senate.

The two-term progressive representative from Orange County cited her work grilling executives from Wall Street, Big Pharma and the oil and gas industry as reasons to get behind her candidacy.

“To win these fights, it’s time for new leadership in the U.S. Senate,” Porter said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Igor Bobic - Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Politics Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community