Rep. Katie Porter Announces Run For Senate In California

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) announced her candidacy for Senate on Tuesday, officially kicking off what is expected to be a crowded 2024 primary to fill a California seat that hasn’t even been vacated yet.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, is up for reelection that year, but the longest-serving California senator hasn’t announced whether she plans to seek another term.

Advertisement

“I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever power I have to speak hard truths to the power that be,” Porter said in a video announcing her bid for Senate.

The two-term progressive representative from Orange County cited her work grilling executives from Wall Street, Big Pharma and the oil and gas industry as reasons to get behind her candidacy.

“To win these fights, it’s time for new leadership in the U.S. Senate,” Porter said.