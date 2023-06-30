Mom Influencer Sentenced For Falsely Claiming Latino Couple Tried To Kidnap Her Kids

A “mom influencer” in Northern California has been sentenced for falsely accusing a Latino couple of trying to kidnap her children.

Katie Sorensen was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and 60 days of work release for making a false report of a crime, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

Advertisement

She was also ordered to complete 12 months of probation “during which time she was ordered to have no social media presence, submit to warrantless search and seizure, to include her electronic devices, complete a 4-hour implicit bias training, as well as various fines and fees,” according to CBS News.

The 31-year-old was convicted in April in connection with an incident in December 2020, when she posted a video that alleged a man and woman tried to kidnap her two children in the parking lot of a Michaels crafts store in Petaluma, California.

The accused couple, Sadie Vega-Martinez and Eddie Martinez, were later cleared of any wrongdoing, and an investigation “produced no evidence” to support Sorensen’s allegations.

“Ms. Sorensen’s report was determined to be false and resoundingly contradicted by the accused couple as well as store video that was obtained,” prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Before the incident, Sorensen had a presence on social media as a mom influencer on her @motherhoodessentials Instagram account and also posting QAnon conspiracy theories, according to KPIX-TV, a CBS affiliate in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sorensen’s videos on the fake kidnapping attempt were viewed more than 4 million times but have since been deleted.

Sadie Vega-Martinez told Elle magazine in April that she’s happy with the verdict.