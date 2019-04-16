Alyssa Raghu Sings Katy Perry And Gets Saved By Perry On 'American Idol'

Facing elimination in Monday’s Top 10 reveal round of “American Idol,” Alyssa Raghu went for broke.

The 17-year-old Orlando, Florida, high school student sang a song belonging to judge Katy Perry ― the 2010 hit “The One That Got Away.” (See the performance below.)

Raghu nailed it, too, earning sweet praise from the pop star panelist. “How dare you come out and sing that song 100 times better than me.” Perry kidded.

Perry later saved Raghu, who didn’t receive enough votes to secure advancement on the previous show. “You better fight for your life,” Perry told her.

Raghu, who made it to the Top 24 last season, thanked Perry for the save, which vaulted her into the Top 10 this time around.