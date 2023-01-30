What's Hot

'A Bear On Mars?' NASA Spots Trippy Phenomenon On Planet's Surface

'Jeopardy' Champion Calls Out 'Glorified Reality Show' And One Winner Isn't Happy

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Jim Jordan Gets Fact-Checked To His Face In Combative NBC News Interview

Elon Musk Finally Apologizes For Creepy Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi Attack

Marie Kondo Admits Her Home’s A Mess Now ― And That Sparks Joy, Too

Federal Prosecutors Accuse FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Of Witness Tampering

'Loser, Loser, Loser, Loser': Chris Christie Says There's No Way Trump Can Win Election

The Best (And Worst) Times To Use Frozen Vegetables

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

YouTube's MrBeast Helps Out 1,000 Blind People With A Massive Gesture

Kevin Bacon Reveals He Still Wants A Theatrical Sequel For This Classic Horror Film

EntertainmentKaty PerryBillie EilishFinneas OConnell

Katy Perry Reveals She Made A 'Big Mistake' With Billie Eilish

"Don't let this hit the internet," the singer quipped.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Katy Perry revealed that she made a big mistake ― huge ― in passing up an early opportunity to work with fellow entertainer Billie Eilish.

The “Teenage Dream” singer spoke about the missed collaboration in a now-viral TikTok posted by the Los Angeles-based radio station 102.7 KIIS-FM on Saturday.

Perry recalled an intro made by someone who told her, “Hey ― check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her.”

“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes’ and it was just a blond girl,” the singer said, dropping the name of Eilish’s overnight smash that debuted in 2016.

“I was like, ‘Meh, boring,’” Perry said. “Big mistake. Huge mistake.”

“Don’t let this hit the internet,” the singer said with a smile.

@1027kiisfm

#KatyPerry tells the story of first hearing BillieEilish’s Ocean Eyes! 😱 #oceaneyes #oceaneyesbillieeilish #katyperryfan #losangeles

♬ original sound - 102.7 KIIS FM

The song ended up becoming a smash hit for Eilish and her brother, Finneas, who together wrote and produced the single.

But it was never their intention for the song to become popular, as the singer revealed it was originally written for her brother’s band and then performed by Eilish for her dance teacher.

“One of my teachers asked if I would either write a song or have my brother write a song to choreograph a dance to,” Eilish said in an interview with Teen Vogue in 2017. “I was like, ‘Yes, that’s such a cool thing to do!’”

“We put it on SoundCloud with a free download link next to it so my dance teacher could access it,” she added. “We had no intentions for it, really. But basically overnight a ton of people started hearing it and sharing it.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community