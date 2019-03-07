Katy Perry Just Watched The Guy She Says Will Win 'American Idol'

Alejandro Aranda﻿ might want to prepare to leave his dishwashing job.

The self-taught California musician, 24, performed a tour de force audition on “American Idol” Wednesday that rocked the judges’ world.

Lionel Richie said it was “the greatest.” Luke Bryan said, “I don’t even want to see anybody else.” In perhaps the best praise of all, Katy Perry declared: “I think you’re the winner.”