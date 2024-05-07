EntertainmentKaty Perryartificial intelligenceMet Gala

Katy Perry Goes Viral For Fake Met Gala Photo That Fooled Her Own Mom

The "Roar" singer has attended the annual fashion event for years, but was notably absent this time.
Marco Margaritoff
Katy Perry didn’t make it to the Met Gala on Monday — contrary to what a viral deepfake suggested.

The “Roar” singer has been a longtime guest at the annual fashion event in New York City and shown up in dazzling outfits for years. Perry was absent this time — only for red carpet photos of her to go viral and be revealed as artificial intelligence creations.

While it remains unclear who made them, Perry’s own mother was fooled by the images.

“Didn’t know you went to the Met,” Mary Perry wrote her daughter in a text message Monday, which the singer shared on Instagram for her 207 million followers. “What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Katy Perry, who couldn’t keep her in the dark, replied: “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

The dresses depicted online were certainly in keeping with this year’s dress-code theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which was christened “The Garden of Time” and was inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

The AI photos showed Perry in a long gown adorned with flowers and shrubbery, and in a metal corset with greenery falling from her waist to form a skirt. Eagle-eyed fans have since noted the images used the wrong red carpet backdrop for this year’s event, however.

Perry has attended the gala regularly for years and is seen here wearing a chandelier in 2019.
Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

Her followers also noticed Perry’s post concluded with a clip of her in a recording studio — and that her caption hinted: “couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

“She’s working late… CUZ SHE’S A SINGER,” wrote one excited follower in the comments of Perry’s post, with another posting: “WHERE IS THE ALBUM RELEASE THE DAMN ALBUM.”

Perry announced her exit in February from “American Idol” after seven seasons as a judge and confirmed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she’s performing at a Brazilian music festival in the fall. The news arrived four years after her last album, “Smile,” hit stores.

