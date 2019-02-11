Katy Perry’s Balmain gown at the Grammys is getting some buzz.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer stepped at the awards show on Sunday in an outrageous pink, couture creation from the French luxury house.

While the top of the strapless gown has a structured, silver and pink top, the rest of it balloons into a textured, Papier-mâché-like look.

David Crotty via Getty Images Katy Perry attends the Grammy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images The singer in jewelry by Djula.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images It's quite the look.

The interesting design naturally drew lots of thoughts on social media:

I knew Katy Perry’s dress looked familiar!!!! pic.twitter.com/sFlf9fy4We — Kimberly Miller (@kimberlyoh1973) February 11, 2019

katy perry's lookin' like squidward ate too many krabby patties huh? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DTZ81SjiQ4 — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) February 11, 2019

love u mom💕 pic.twitter.com/MmicDDVbTH — so pıportakal goesღ (@xqueenperryx) February 11, 2019

Lots of food comparisons and references were offered:

Katy Perry’s dress reminds me of Hostess Sno Balls cakes. Now I want cake 😂 pic.twitter.com/AT6xtI6Z7s — Josette Galante (@Froggie37g) February 11, 2019

Why is Katy Perry’s dress making me hungry #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ox7w3UNRNH — Hayley (@HayleyPhil) February 11, 2019

What was with the dress🤣🤣🤣🤣 She will regret that.. pic.twitter.com/AXJzwotTRM — Tom Thumb 🇬🇧 📽️ (@Springall_C) February 11, 2019

Perry seemed to take the comments in stride ― she even reposted one of the popular memes that showed her looking like a paint roller on her Instagram.

Balmain had another apparent misfire on the Grammy’s red carpet, as Kylie Jenner was panned for her pink couture pantsuit that left critics and fans alike shaking their heads:

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Another Balmain look that didn't go over well.

Check out the wild red carpet looks at the awards show below: