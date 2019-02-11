Katy Perry’s Balmain gown at the Grammys is getting some buzz.
The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer stepped at the awards show on Sunday in an outrageous pink, couture creation from the French luxury house.
While the top of the strapless gown has a structured, silver and pink top, the rest of it balloons into a textured, Papier-mâché-like look.
The interesting design naturally drew lots of thoughts on social media:
Lots of food comparisons and references were offered:
Perry seemed to take the comments in stride ― she even reposted one of the popular memes that showed her looking like a paint roller on her Instagram.
Balmain had another apparent misfire on the Grammy’s red carpet, as Kylie Jenner was panned for her pink couture pantsuit that left critics and fans alike shaking their heads:
