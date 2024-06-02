LOADING ERROR LOADING

Katy Perry just made a few choice tweaks to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s contentious Benedictine College commencement speech that made waves last month.

On Saturday, the “Roar” singer shared a heavily edited version of the football player’s comments, which the star remixed in honor of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Advertisement

“Fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays,” she wrote in the caption. “You can do anything, congratulations and happy pride.”

While Butker railed against “degenerate cultural values” like reproductive choice and working women in his speech at the Catholic college, Perry’s edit made it look like he was celebrating female graduates and the queer community.

Starting with stretches of the kicker’s original words, the video began with him saying, “For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives.”

“How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?” he continued.

Advertisement

Veering from Butker’s lines about the “diabolical lie” of women working, Perry reordered his speech to say, “I would venture to guess the women here today are going to lead successful careers in the world.”

Dicing up his words even more, Butker’s edited address went on, “I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand, how much happier someone can be supporting women and not saying that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“The road ahead is bright, things are changing, society is shifting and people young and old are embracing diversity, equity and inclusion,” the remix continued.

Chopping the speech up word-by-word for its final message, Perry’s edit finished by saying, “With that said, I want to say happy Pride Month to all of you. And congratulations class of 2024.”

Advertisement

Though Butker’s speech was widely criticized for its retrograde views, the football player was unapologetic while addressing his comments ― and the backlash ― for the first time late last month.

“If it wasn’t clear that the timeless Catholic values are hated by many, it is now,” he told attendees of the “Courage Under Fire Gala” in Nashville, Tennessee.