Katy Perry Closes Out Biden's Inauguration Celebration With A Literal Bang

Over the past four years, have you felt like a plastic bag (or some other trash receptacle) drifting through the wind, wanting to start again? If so, let this performance of Katy Perry’s “Firework” at the primetime inauguration special cleanse you anew.

The pop superstar ushered in the new era of President Joe Biden’s administration with a patriotic and pyrotechnic-heavy performance of her smash hit song “Firework” in Washington on Wednesday night.

The anthem, which Perry released over 10 years ago on her record-breaking “Teenage Dream” album, hit differently as she belted out the lyrics from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

And the truly extra display of literal fireworks that surrounded the Washington Monument in the distance made the occasion feel even more celebratory as Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their families watched on.

Perry took some sartorial cues from the red, white and blue extravaganza, stunning in a custom white Thom Browne cashmere coat and matching floor-length skirt dotted with red and navy blue buttons over a silk satin corset.

Perry’s closed out the 90-minute “Celebrating America” primetime special, following Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake with Ant Clemons, Demi Lovato and John Legend.

Tom Hanks hosted the evening’s festivities, which featured brief remarks from Biden and Harris, as well as moments with everyday Americans, including teachers and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

There was no audience to applaud Perry or the other artists, but her fiancé Orlando Bloom got a front-row seat to her performance.

“One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love ❤️ One proud partner here with a tear of joy 🇺🇸🎆🙏,” he wrote on social media.

The “Smile” singer, a late addition to the lineup, teased her appearance the day before the inauguration with a photo of patriotic mics.

Perry has been a longtime supporter of Democratic candidates, previously backing both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

She has also shown love for Biden after first meeting the then- vice president in 2014, including praising him for selecting Harris as his running mate. She has echoed the politician’s message of unity since then, revealing that the she immediately reached out to her pro-Donald Trump family members after Biden won the election.

“The first thing I did when the presidency was called is text and call my family members who do not agree and tell them I love them and am here for them,” she wrote in November. “#FamilyFirst. Call your family today. Happy Sunday.”