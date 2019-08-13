Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' Co-Star Accuses Her Of Sexual Misconduct

Katy Perry’s co-star in the steamy video for her 2010 hit “Teenage Dream” is accusing her of sexual misconduct.
In a candid Instagram post published Monday, model and actor Josh Kloss says that Perry exposed his penis to her friends at a party.
Kloss wrote:
So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis.
Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?
Kloss said that Perry’s team “lorded over” him about his interactions with the pop star and that he wasn’t allowed to discuss anything about her publicly.
“And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me,” he wrote.
In a follow-up post, Kloss posted a slideshow with alleged emails from Perry’s publicist. In the images, the publicist highlights how Kloss should answer questions regarding Perry and “Teenage Dream.”
“I’m not helping her bs image another second,” Kloss wrote in his initial post. He follows up his reasoning for coming forward in his second post, in which he says the experience of being “treated like a prostitute” completely shocked him, especially since his initial impression of Perry was that she was “cool and kind.”
“You block it out, because you watch the face of children being uplifted by positive music she sang,” he wrote. “And your mind is stuck trying to do your job and protect her bs image or be honest and help the global dialogue about power and abuse.”
HuffPost reached out to Perry and Kloss. Kloss’ reps declined to comment while Perry’s did not immediately respond.
This isn’t the first time Perry has come under fire for what some saw as inappropriate behavior.
While acting as a judge on “American Idol” in 2017, Perry kissed then 19-year-old contestant Benjamin Glaze smack on the lips right before his audition.
Glaze said the move made him uncomfortable since it was his first kiss.
“I wanted to save it for my first relationship,” he told The New York Times. “I wanted it to be special.”