Katy Perry Says She Can 'Never' Sing This Song Again After Kelly Clarkson's Cover

Katy Perry is probably wide awake thinking about Kelly Clarkson’s recent cover of one of her popular songs.
The “Roar” singer took to Instagram earlier this week to respond to Clarkson, who covered Perry’s hit 2012 song, “Wide Awake,” during an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The “American Idol” alum performed the song onstage as part of a regular segment on the show where she performs covers, called “Kellyoke.” Clarkson posted a clip on Instagram of her rendition of the track on Tuesday.
“Ok dang I can never sing that again,” Perry wrote in the comments section of the post. (Check out Clarkson’s full performance below.)
Clarkson’s 2010s nostalgia-inducing cover of Perry’s song comes weeks after the “Teenage Dream” singer made a 2000s-era fashion statement at Billboard’s Women in Music celebration earlier this month.
Perry attended the event rocking a crimson corset ensemble by designer Ellie Misner. Her look also featured an exposed thong and special-effects body art featuring a butterfly design.
The “Firework” singer continued the Y2K celebration going by showing off her attire in a slideshow on Instagram posted on March 7. She captioned the post by quoting lyrics from Crazy Town’s 1999 song, “Butterfly.”
“You’re my butterfly, sugar, baby,” she wrote at the time.