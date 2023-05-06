What's Hot

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Camp Lilac Coronation Outfit Has Twitter In A Twist

"Feeling sorry for the person sat behind Katy tbh."
Dayna McAlpine

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Katy Perry has arrived at the coronation of King Charles III and... you can’t miss her.

The “American Idol” judge is at Westminster Abbey this morning, ahead of performing at the coronation concert on Sunday evening.

The star will take to the stage at Windsor Castle in front of 20,000 guests tomorrow alongside Take That, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie.

Perry is also an ambassador for King Charles’ charity, The British Asian Trust. (He also once asked her to sing to his plants, and she promised she would do so.)

But all Twitter can talk about, naturally, is Katy Perry’s head to toe lilac outfit (complete with gigantic Vivienne Westwood choker).

Yup, spare a thought for the poor guest sat behind Katy Perry’s wide brimmed fascinator this AM.

It would also appear that the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer had some trouble finding her seat at the venue...

Wanting to tune in today’s proceedings for yourself?

If you’re in the US, you can tune in to CNN, CBS or ABC News. If you prefer a streamer, Hulu + Live TV will have all your needs covered.

For those watching in the UK, BBC, Sky News and ITV will be your best bets for coverage.

Dayna McAlpine

