Pop star Katy Perry announced Monday she was leaving “American Idol” after seven seasons as a judge of the longtime singing competition. (Watch the video below.)
The “Firework” performer dropped the bombshell on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” as she was promoting the 22nd season of “Idol” that premieres Sunday. It will be her last.
Asked by Kimmel during a routine interview how much longer she planned to stay on as a panelist, Perry replied that she was doing a Brazilian music festival in the fall.
“And so I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for ’Idol,” she said. “It’s connected me with the heart of America but I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat.”
There was some confusion as to whether Perry had informed fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. At first she told Kimmel they would find out when the talk show aired in a few hours.
“I love them so much,” she said.
“So much that you didn’t tell them,” Kimmel snapped back.
“Right,” Perry answered.
At another point, Perry said the two did know, or knew something was up.
Perry noted that they will have been a trio for seven seasons on the ABC revival of “Idol,” the same duration as original panelists Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. That threesome took on a fourth judge, Kara DioGuardi, in Season 8, Deadline reported.