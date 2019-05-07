Katy Perry showed up with an electrifying interpretation of the 2019 Met Gala theme.
Fashion icons and Hollywood’s biggest stars
stepped out on the first Monday in May for the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute gala. This year’s exhibit and theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay in which she argues that “camp” is “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration ... style at the expense of content.”
Perry collaborated with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott on her outrageous chandelier-inspired outfit for the night.
“Who has ever been to a ball that did not have a chandelier?!”
Scott asked Vogue. “The idea of elegance itself is quite camp and I wanted to play with that concept, poke a lil fun at it with a loving nudge.”
Kerry’s outfit is perhaps even more intricate than one would imagine. Scott told Vogue it took his team six weeks just to place thousands of Swarovski crystals on the dress. Then they used actual chandelier parts and created a corset with two hidden battery packs so the outfit actually functions as a light fixture.
John Shearer via Getty Images Perry mastered the art of balancing a wobbling chandelier headpiece while walking the red carpet. Neilson Barnard via Getty Images The outfit is covered in Swarovski crystals that took dressmakers six weeks to create.
Perry’s red carpet look seems like one of her two outfits for the event, as she teased in photos posted to Instagram.
“First we set the table, then we dine,” she captioned the post. In the first photo, Perry showcased her sparkly shoes from her chandelier outfit. A second photo featured jewel-encrusted sneakers and a clutch that resembled cheeseburgers.
Check out more of the outrageous looks from the night below.
Lady Gaga
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The singer wears a Brandon Maxwell design.
Lady Gaga
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Celine Dion
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Kardashian wears a dress by Thierry Mugler.
Billy Porter
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
The performer wears an outfit by The Blonds.
Cole Sprouse and Lily Reinhart
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Lily Collins
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Kylie and Kendall Jenner
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Ryan Murphy
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Cardi B
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Lizzo
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
The singer wears a Christian Siriano dress.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
John Shearer via Getty Images
Michael Urie
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
The actor wears a Christian Siriano creation.
Tiffany Haddish
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Jeremy Scott and Gwen Stefani
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Both wear designs by Jeremy Scott.
Zendaya
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Julianne Moore
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
The actress wears a Valentino gown.
Bella Hadid
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The model wears a dress by Jeremy Scott.
Mindy Kaling
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Ezra Miller
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Hailee Steinfeld
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The actress wears a Viktor & Rolf dress.
Lana Condor
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Kerby Jean-Raymond and Lena Waithe
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Jordan Roth
GQ
The Broadway mogul wears a design by Iris Van Herpen.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Hari Nef
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Zoe Saldana
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Jared Leto
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The actor wears a Gucci ensemble.
Michael Kors and Gigi Hadid
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Aquaria
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The singer wears an outfit by Moschino.
Sophie Von Haselberg and Bette Midler
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Florence Welch
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The singer wears a Gucci dress.
Elizabeth Debicki
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Darren Criss
John Shearer via Getty Images
Lena Dunham, Christopher Kane and Jemima Kirke
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
The actress wears a Gucci dress.
Janet Mock
Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images
Serena Williams
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Diane von Furstenberg
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch
John Shearer via Getty Images
Natasha Lyonne
Mike Coppola/MG19 via Getty Images
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Ava DuVernay
John Shearer via Getty Images
Carey Mulligan
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Anderson Paak
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Constance Wu
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Lucy Boynton
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Regina Hall
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Hamish Bowles
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Ashley Graham
Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
The model wears a Dapper Dan Gucci blazer.
Bee Carrozzini
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Liza Koshy
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
The actress wears Balmain couture.
Lisa Love
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Alicia Quarles
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images