Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Send Chilling Warning About Democracy From The Future

Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, teamed up to send a warning about American democracy.

“You are our only hope,” Bloom says in a one-minute video from the nonpartisan anti-corruption group RepresentUs, in which he pretends to be sending a message from the year 2055.

“The America you know doesn’t exist in our future. Democracy is dead. We have no voice. The regime watches our every move,” he cautions.

Perry urges viewers to call their lawmakers and support the For The People Act, legislation that seeks to expand voter registration and access. The House passed the bill in March, but it has since stalled in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Republican state legislatures around the U.S. are passing sweeping voter restriction laws.

“It started when voter suppression ran wild all over America,” Perry says in the video. “The voting rights bills died in the Senate. Polling places closed. We lost our right to vote.”

The video ends with Bloom asking people to tell Daisy — the couple’s 9-month-old daughter ― that “we love her.”

Watch the video here: