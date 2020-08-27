Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom said they are “floating with love and wonder” following the birth of their first child together.

The couple announced the arrival of Daisy Dove through UNICEF, which the couple are both goodwill ambassadors for.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in a statement, alongside a black and white picture of them holding Daisy’s tiny hand.

The couple said they have set up a donation page to mark Daisy’s birth, with the money going towards new mothers and their children.

Perry and Bloom are engaged and have been dating since 2016.

Perry announced she was pregnant in March, revealing the news in the music video for her single, “Never Worn White.” Bloom was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr. They have a son, 9-year-old Flynn.

