Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Make Reported Engagement Announcement On Instagram

Bloom captioned a sweet photo of the couple "Lifetimes."

Did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry get engaged on Valentine’s Day?

That’s the consensus on social media and among multiple news outlets after pop star Perry shared a post — simply captioned “full bloom” — to Instagram early Friday.

The image below appears to show Perry sporting a sparkler on what many fans believe is her ring finger. In the background of the couple’s picture are dozens of heart-shaped red balloons:

Britain’s Daily Mirror tabloid reported that Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, confirmed the engagement news in a Facebook post.

Bloom shared the same snap on Instagram, which he captioned “Lifetimes.” He posted this rumination on relationships the day before:

Perry also posted a picture on Thursday celebrating “happy mushy gushy day.”

And in her Instagram stories, singer shared this sweet image of her beau:

Perry, 34, has dated the 42-year-old British “The Lord of the Rings” actor on-and-off since 2016. Perry’s first marriage to British actor and comedian Russell Brand ended in 2012. Bloom shares a son with supermodel Miranda Kerr, with whom he split in 2013.

