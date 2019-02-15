Did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry get engaged on Valentine’s Day?

That’s the consensus on social media and among multiple news outlets after pop star Perry shared a post — simply captioned “full bloom” — to Instagram early Friday.

The image below appears to show Perry sporting a sparkler on what many fans believe is her ring finger. In the background of the couple’s picture are dozens of heart-shaped red balloons:

Britain’s Daily Mirror tabloid reported that Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, confirmed the engagement news in a Facebook post.

Bloom shared the same snap on Instagram, which he captioned “Lifetimes.” He posted this rumination on relationships the day before:

Perry also posted a picture on Thursday celebrating “happy mushy gushy day.”

And in her Instagram stories, singer shared this sweet image of her beau: