Did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry get engaged on Valentine’s Day?
That’s the consensus on social media and among multiple news outlets after pop star Perry shared a post — simply captioned “full bloom” — to Instagram early Friday.
The image below appears to show Perry sporting a sparkler on what many fans believe is her ring finger. In the background of the couple’s picture are dozens of heart-shaped red balloons:
Britain’s Daily Mirror tabloid reported that Perry’s mother, Mary Hudson, confirmed the engagement news in a Facebook post.
Bloom shared the same snap on Instagram, which he captioned “Lifetimes.” He posted this rumination on relationships the day before:
Perry also posted a picture on Thursday celebrating “happy mushy gushy day.”
And in her Instagram stories, singer shared this sweet image of her beau:
Perry, 34, has dated the 42-year-old British “The Lord of the Rings” actor on-and-off since 2016. Perry’s first marriage to British actor and comedian Russell Brand ended in 2012. Bloom shares a son with supermodel Miranda Kerr, with whom he split in 2013.