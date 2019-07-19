Katy Perry Shares How Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom Differs From First Marriage

Katy Perry opened up in a radio interview about how her relationship with fiancee Orlando Bloom is different than her first marriage to Russell Brand, saying she knows to “do the work” before she ties the knot again.
Perry explained in an interview broadcast this week with the Australian station KIIS 1065′s Kyle & Jackie O that her past relationships have informed her relationship with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor. The couple announced their engagement in February and plan a wedding by the end of the year, according to People.
“It’s important for us to do the work before we take this really big next step. Because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s,” Perry told the radio show.
The “Never Really Over” singer was married to Brand for 14 months before they divorced in 2012. Bloom was married from 2010 to 2013 to Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has 8-year-old son Flynn.
