Katy Perry Shares How Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom Differs From First Marriage

Perry went on to say that she and Bloom are “really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a massive house ... figuratively, emotionally, you know.”

The couple has been fairly quiet on social media, with infrequent posts about their love affair. Perry shared a snapshot of her, Bloom, and her diamond-and-ruby engagement ring earlier this year, when the two announced their engagement.

One of the few other images of the pair on their social media is a snap of the couple at the wedding of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner.