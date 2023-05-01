Katy Perry Reveals How She And Orlando Bloom Make Their Relationship Work

Katy Perry revealed how she and Orlando Bloom keep their relationship strong in a silly but sincere Instagram post, just weeks after Bloom spoke about challenges the two sometimes face.

“Orlando and I’s initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren’t 🚨K.O.🚨,” the “California Girls” singer wrote.

Advertisement

“Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time,” she added. “I love you my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️.”

Bloom responded to Perry’s post with a fair share of emojis.

“I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥,” the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor said. “Wouldn’t have it any other way 😍.”

Perry’s Instagram post comes just a few weeks after Bloom made headlines for talking about relationship “battles” and the challenges the two sometimes face.

Advertisement

“We’re in two very different pools,” the actor said of the couple’s creative endeavors in a February interview with Flaunt magazine. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” he continued. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”