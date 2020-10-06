Katy Perry is pumping breast milk to get Americans pumped to vote.

The singer, who had a daughter in August with Orlando Bloom, gets the best laughs in a Zoom-style “Exercise That Vote” homage to Jane Fonda’s workout videos from the 1980s.

While celebrities such as Kerry Washington, Amy Schumer, Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong flex their workout routines at Fonda’s urging, Perry munches on a snack. Later she appears to be pumping up her back muscles, but then we see she’s using a breast pump. “Get pumped to vote,” the “Firework” singer says.

“Okay so Orlando Bloom and I have different views on what it means to get pumped these days but whoever said pumping isn’t a sport ... I’d like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight,” she wrote on an Instagram post about the clip. “ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!! Especially if Jane Fonda says I should.”

At the end of the video, Perry cheekily asks fellow mom Schumer: “Does your kid have teeth?”