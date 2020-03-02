Katy Perry Says She Doesn't Have 'Very Close' Relationship With Taylor Swift

Cause baby now we got bad blood ... again?

Just when you thought it was safe to openly stan both Katy Perry and Taylor Swift again, some comments from the “Firework” singer have fans questioning where the one-time pop rivals really stand.

After the singers officially buried the hatchet in Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down” video following a yearslong feud, Perry is revealing why she and the “Miss Americana” star aren’t “very close” at the moment.

“Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Perry said of their friendship in a recent interview with Stellar magazine.

The two fell out years ago over a “misunderstanding” in Perry’s eyes after she asked back up dancers, who previously worked with Swift, to come on tour with her. The feud, of course, snowballed into a pop music battle royale with each artist taking shots at the other in the press and through their thinly veiled lyrics.

But after Perry extended a literal olive branch to Swift in 2018, they seemed to be on better terms. The two even made up for the camera in Swift’s music video.

The reunion, Perry now says, was “difficult,” but ultimately she was glad to set a good example for both of their fan bases.

“Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to,” Perry told Stellar.

She added: “We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”

An “impressed” Perry also went on to praise Swift for her revealing Netflix documentary “Miss Americana,” which took fans inside the pop superstar’s personal life like never before.

“I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability,” Perry said. “I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”

Swift hasn’t recently spoken of Perry, but revealed their make up happened long before the music video shoot.

“The first time we saw each other was at this party, and ... it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up,” Swift told BBC Radio interview last year. “Both of us have been in a really good place for a while, but I don’t think either of us really knew if we were ever going to talk about it publicly.”