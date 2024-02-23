Katy Perry Went To A Taylor Swift Concert And Did The Most Iconic Thing

Katy Perry proved once, and for all that, there isn’t any bad blood between her and Taylor Swift.
The “California Girls” singer attended Swift’s Sydney show in Australia on Friday night alongside her friend, Rita Ora.
Perry posted photos and videos of her attendance on Instagram, captioning her sweet post: “Got to see an old friend shine tonight.”
The carousel included a selfie of Swift and Perry together along with a video of Swift’s performance of the song “Bad Blood” in what appeared to be an iconic olive branch gesture by the “Dark Horse” entertainer.
In the video, Perry pans from the stage to the wide-eyed, open-mouth expression on her face before singing along to the lyrics ― a noteworthy move, as the song is rumored to be about Swift and Perry’s one-time feud over dancers.
“The fact you added bad blood is everything,” one follower wrote, with three laughing emojis. Another added, “I mean, it was written in her ‘honor.’”
One fan added another theory: The song “was done on purpose for all the rumors that bad blood was about Katy when it wasn’t. She’s playful like that 😂.”
Swift confirmed to Rolling Stone in 2014 that “Bad Blood” was about another female artist in the business but refused to name names ― only detailing how things went wrong.
“She did something so horrible,” Swift said of the artist in question. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business.”
Swift said at the time, “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”
Perry seemingly confirmed Swift was talking about her in the Rolling Stone article, as she tweeted “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing...” one day after the interview was published:
The two artists continued to talk (and sing) about their feud over the next few years before eventually burying the hatchet after Perry sent a “literal olive branch” to Swift.
“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said during a stop by “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” in 2019.
“And truly, it was like, as I was finishing [my tour], I realized how much we have in common,” the singer added. “And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”