Katy Perry Says She And Taylor Swift Ended Feud At Encouragement Of Young Fans

The long-standing feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift divided their respective fans for the better part of a decade. Those same fans, it turns out, inspired the two pop stars to mend fences.

In a Wednesday appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Perry opened up about her much-ballyhooed beef with Swift, which dates back to 2012 and apparently began over a disagreement about backup dancers. The origins of that conflict, she told the host, were a simple “misunderstanding.”

“We made amends,” Perry said. “We have such big groups of people that like to follow us, so they kinda started turning against each other a little bit, too.”

She continued, “I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to, you know, ask for forgiveness and confront someone you may have an issue with.”

The two stars captured their eventual truce for posterity in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video while dressed as fast food products. Prior to the June release of the video, however, Perry had signaled a cease-fire when she shared a photo of cookies made by Swift with the words “Peace at Last” drawn in red icing.

The desserts were a particularly fitting gesture, as Perry said she and Swift “have so much in common.”

“There’s probably only 10 people in the world that have the same things in common [that we do],” she added.

Later in the interview, Perry gushed over her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, whom she described as the “kindest soul” and “an encouragement spiritually, emotionally and physically.”

The pair’s relationship has “definitely matured” Perry in many ways, too.

“I used to not wake up until, like, 11 a.m.,” she explained. “Now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m. ... I guess this is adulting! That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against [it]!”