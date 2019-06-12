ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift And Katy Perry's Cryptic Cookie Exchange Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Perry's Instagram photo has promoted one big rumor.

It looks like pop stars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have put their yearslong feud to bed once and for all.

On Tuesday, Perry posted this snap on Instagram:

Swift commented, with affection:

The exchange inevitably prompted speculation about a possible collaboration:

The beef between the pair reportedly dated to 2014 following an argument over back-up dancers. The feud is thought to have inspired Swift’s hit song “Bad Blood” and Perry’s 2017 track “Swish Swish.”

Perry made the first move to reconcile in May 2018 when she sent an olive branch to Swift:

