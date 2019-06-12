Taylor Swift And Katy Perry's Cryptic Cookie Exchange Sends Fans Into Meltdown

It looks like pop stars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have put their yearslong feud to bed once and for all.
On Tuesday, Perry posted this snap on Instagram:
Swift commented, with affection:
The exchange inevitably prompted speculation about a possible collaboration:
The beef between the pair reportedly dated to 2014 following an argument over back-up dancers. The feud is thought to have inspired Swift’s hit song “Bad Blood” and Perry’s 2017 track “Swish Swish.”
Perry made the first move to reconcile in May 2018 when she sent an olive branch to Swift:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.