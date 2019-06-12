Taylor Swift And Katy Perry's Cryptic Cookie Exchange Sends Fans Into Meltdown

It looks like pop stars Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have put their yearslong feud to bed once and for all.

On Tuesday, Perry posted this snap on Instagram:

Swift commented, with affection:

The exchange inevitably prompted speculation about a possible collaboration:

If Katy Perry and Taylor Swift don’t have a song called Peace At Last this was all for nothing. pic.twitter.com/21VnPJ1LTY — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) June 12, 2019

You know what you need to do.@katyperry @taylorswift13 — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) June 12, 2019

katy perry and taylor swift are friends now and i need a collab — Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) June 12, 2019

The beef between the pair reportedly dated to 2014 following an argument over back-up dancers. The feud is thought to have inspired Swift’s hit song “Bad Blood” and Perry’s 2017 track “Swish Swish.”

Perry made the first move to reconcile in May 2018 when she sent an olive branch to Swift:

Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch for the opening night of the reputation Stadium Tour! pic.twitter.com/6GDamcxezI — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 8, 2018