Entertainmentelon muskKaty Perrytesla

Katy Perry Shows Off Her New Cybertruck — And The Replies Are A Total Wreck

People roasted the pop star for promoting the truck, which has been plagued by owner complaints since it was sent out last fall.
Kelby Vera
By 

Senior Reporter

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Katy Perry, check your blind spot.

The pop star is receiving heaps of criticism after flaunting her new Tesla Cybertruck in an X post on Monday, just days after the company issued a recall on the vehicle.

Perry didn’t appear worried about her new ride’s safety, as she leaned against an army green Cybertruck while wearing a chic burgundy outfit in her photo.

“Thx for the delivery,” the “Roar” singer wrote in the post, where she also tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

People flocked to the replies to make fun of Perry and the car, which owners have found a list of issues with since it was shipped out last fall.

Some people mocked the truck’s clunky appearance, while others reminded the singer about the defective accelerator pedal which led to nearly 4,000 of the cars being recalled last week.

More simply wondered why Perry was cozying up to Musk.

One person did have something nice to say, however.

See some of the best responses to Perry right here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot