Katy Perry Apparently Pretended To Be Zooey Deschanel To Get Into Clubs

Katy Perry has come clean to Zooey Deschanel, apologizing to the actor for impersonating her back when she had trouble getting into nightclubs.

In an Instagram live discussion on Monday, the pop star chatted with the “New Girl” star on the heels of the release of Perry’s new music video, “Not the End of the World,” which features Deschanel. During their discussion, Perry mentioned how people often compare the two women, then fessed up to a secret she thought she’d been keeping for years.

“When I moved to LA maybe 18 years ago ... I have to admit something, Zooey. I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time ― it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world at that particular moment,” Perry began. “When I first got to LA, I went to the club a lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

Deschanel, unfazed, responded: “Well, I know this.”

While Perry appears shocked, Deschanel recalled that “people were like, ‘I saw you!’ But I’m such a goody-two-shoes, and people kept going like, ‘I saw you out! I made eye contact with you!’”

Deschanel quickly figured out she had a doppelganger.

“Then everybody kept telling me about you. ‘This girl Katy, she looks just like you,’ And I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’” Deschanel said, smiling. She added that she was “so relieved” when they finally met in person “because you’re so pretty, and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty.’”

Deschanel added that she took it as a “compliment” to get compared to “gorgeous” Perry.

Perry confessed that her LA clubbing days featured her “turned up to 11” and getting “crunk in the club.”

“I’m sorry if I misrepresented you,” she told Deschanel. “I wanted to say that now.”

You can watch the entire discussion in the Instagram video above. And if you really need more Perry-Deschanel, tune into Perry’s latest music video, which features Deschanel as Perry’s stand-in.

