Search and rescue workers in Hawaii are looking for survivors after discovering the wreckage of a tour helicopter on Friday that had gone missing on the island of Kauai the night before, according to county officials.

Seven people are believed to have been on the aircraft, including the pilot and two children. The tour company is Safari Helicopters.

The helicopter was found in the Kōkeʻe State Park near a remote area known as Nuʻalolo.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these passengers,” Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement, according to The Associated Press. “Operations continue and we are doing everything we can at this time.”

The owner of the helicopter reported the aircraft missing on Thursday evening, less than an hour after it failed to return from its tour of the Na Pali Coast as scheduled at 5:21 p.m.

The Na Pali Coast spans over 15 miles of undeveloped coastline on the northwestern coast of the Kauai, a mostly rural island with a population of just over 72,000. Kōkeʻe State Park is adjacent to Na Pali and both are popular sites for helicopter tours.

The search for the helicopter lasted 18 hours.

Wind, clouds and rain complicated search efforts that stretched from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The helicopter was equipped with an electronic locator but officials could not detect a signal.

“The weather conditions are challenging. We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard,” Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu, said in a statement on Thursday night.

The Coast Guard’s efforts were a part of a larger, multiagency search by the Kauai fire and police departments, the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, Hawaii Air National Guard and the Pacific Missile Range Facility.

Gov. David Ige (D) said his office was coordinating with federal and local agencies and stood ready to deploy state resources to help with the search.

Rain and clouds limited visibility to a four-mile range about three hours after the helicopter was reported missing, according to the Coast Guard.

