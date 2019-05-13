Kawhi Leonard's Bouncing Buzzer-Beater Is More Epic With 'Avengers' Music

Kawhi Leonard’s historic bouncing shot at the buzzer got the music it deserved on Sunday.

The Toronto Raptor’s jumper near the corner appeared to ricochet off the rim four times before falling through to give the Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinal.

According to The Associated Press, it was “the first winning buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in NBA history.”

That merits superheroic musical accompaniment, so someone on Twitter set it to “The Avengers” theme.

Kawhi Leonard's series-winning buzzer beater synced to The Avengers theme. pic.twitter.com/lBTo21YW0B — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) May 13, 2019

Another used Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic.”

Kawhi game winner but with Titanic music pic.twitter.com/0PLtfG6lKE — 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜𝖓™ 👑 (@PlayoffShawn) May 13, 2019

This is even better pic.twitter.com/I0PQdZTtNQ — 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖜𝖓™ 👑 (@PlayoffShawn) May 13, 2019

These Torontonians probably didn’t care what music it was:

Toronto reacts to Kawhi’s wonder shot at the buzzer. 💥



(🎥: @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/LWYchWkR16 — theScore (@theScore) May 13, 2019