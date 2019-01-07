ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Kaya Jones' Gender-Neutral Bathroom Freak-Out Goes Hilariously Off The Rails

Former Pussycat Doll and Trump supporter's question gets the ratio on Twitter.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, is being called out over a tweet on bathrooms.

Jones ― part of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, a group co-founded by disgraced former Trump attorney Michael Cohen ― fired off a series of transphobic tweets about gender-neutral bathrooms. 

But the one getting the most attention is this: 

Nearly 20,000 people replied ― and most of those responses probably weren’t what Jones was hoping for: 

