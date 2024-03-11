Utah State Coach Bluntly Shuts Down Reporters When Asked About Rebuilding Team

Kayla Ard, the women’s basketball coach at Utah State, got right to the point Sunday when asked about her plans to improve the team. (Watch the video below.)
The Aggies had just been eliminated by Boise State in the first round of the Mountain West tournament after logging two wins in the conference this season.
“How do you plan to rebuild for next season?” a reporter asked her.
“I’m not going to be rebuilding,” she replied. “I just coached my last game at Utah State. I spoke with [athletic director] Diana [Sabau], and they are going in a different direction. And I respect her decision, and I hope they get a really good coach.”
She then told the moderator, “I’m assuming that is going to be the last question.”
The blunt reply went viral, drawing millions of views.
Ard’s teams had a record of 24-90 over four seasons, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. She had one year left on a contract that paid her $215,00 annually.
The school later confirmed the dismissal. “It’s in the best interest of the program to make a change,” the athletic director said in a statement.