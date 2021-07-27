SPORTS

Gold-Medal Swimmer Drops Accidental F-Bomb On Live TV, Then Almost Makes It Worse

Kaylee McKeown was really effin' happy.

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown captured the gold in the women’s 100-meter backstroke during a record-setting performance in Tokyo on Tuesday. Then, she enraptured social media with a post-race interview in which she dropped an F-bomb on TV:

McKeown realized her error immediately, covered her mouth and appeared to nearly say, “Oh shit!” before turning it into a celebratory yell. 

Twitter users loved it: 

