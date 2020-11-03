White House Press Secretary: Campaign Believes Trump Will Win By A 'Landslide'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made a bold prediction on Tuesday morning, declaring that President Donald Trump’s campaign “believes that tonight will be a landslide.”

McEnany was on Fox News discussing a comment by Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, that “under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.”

Trump’s press secretary said Dillon’s remark reminded her of an “appalling” statement that former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton made in August. Clinton had said that Biden “should not concede under any circumstances” because she believed the election was “going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch.”

“Under every circumstance, our campaign believes that tonight will be a landslide,” McEnany insisted.

She then cited a dubious poll as evidence Trump is going to win reelection, saying, “We believe this will be a landslide, and for the Biden campaign to come out and double down on Hillary Clinton’s egregious statement that under no circumstance should you concede just tells you all you need to know,” she said. “They’re in a pinch. It’s why they’re out on the campaign trail, even today as voters go to the polls.”

Fox News also aired a snippet during the segment of Trump talking about Biden campaigning on Election Day, which he claimed was because the former vice president is “worried.”

McEnany emphasized that the Biden campaign is simply “trying to catch up with President Trump” but that “voters see through that act and that charade.”

Biden spent much of Tuesday visiting his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and even stopped by his childhood home in Green Ridge. While there, he signed a living room wall with “From this house to the White House with the grace of God.” Earlier in the day, he’d visited the Carpenters and Joiners Union, where some supporters chanted, “Let’s go Joe” and “We love Joe.”

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost