Kayleigh McEnany Predicts 'Abortion Will Go Away,' But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

In the process, she made a prediction about abortion that many Twitter users found very, very dubious.

During an appearance on the network Thursday, McEnany downplayed the effect that abortion had in getting people to vote — even though voters supported abortion rights in all five states where it was on the ballot.

Although she conceded that abortion “certainly did motivate the left” this election cycle, she dubiously claimed it wouldn’t be a big issue in the future.

“Roe v. Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” McEnany said. “The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin in the House could have been. So we’ve got to look at the long game: Abortion’s going to go away.”

You can see the segment below:

Kayleigh: The final factor I think was abortion.. The victory over the summer is the victory for the rule of law. It's more enormous than a slight margin in the house. We have to look at the long game. Abortion will go away. pic.twitter.com/fwVGuYq8kv — Acyn (@Acyn) November 10, 2022

Considering that Republicans spent 50 years trying to overturn Roe vs. Wade, even the most neutral observer can probably guess that Democrats will likely focus a lot of energy toward ensuring abortion rights throughout the U.S.

As a result, many Twitter users were skeptical about McEnany’s claim. Very skeptical.

Narrator: Abortion would not go away https://t.co/sgH6NatkPi — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) November 10, 2022

Yes, the fundamental privacy and human rights and women's rights and arguably economic issue of our time will definitely "go away" in a few months. This is a smart take by you and I hope you maintain it for years to come. https://t.co/GctFYsWnZ6 — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 10, 2022

As long as people continue to reproduce, abortion will never go away. It's existed for thousands of years. It will continue to exist. Making it illegal does not change that. https://t.co/3qCjEpc3B1 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) November 10, 2022

Yes by all means double down on the wildly unpopular policy that literally lost your party an election that should have been easy to win! We love this for you Kayleigh! https://t.co/QPb36yKAOf — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) November 10, 2022

