Kayleigh McEnany Predicts 'Abortion Will Go Away,' But Twitter Users Are Skeptical

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to soothe the wounds of Fox News viewers angry about the lack of a “red wave” on election night.
In the process, she made a prediction about abortion that many Twitter users found very, very dubious.
During an appearance on the network Thursday, McEnany downplayed the effect that abortion had in getting people to vote — even though voters supported abortion rights in all five states where it was on the ballot.
Although she conceded that abortion “certainly did motivate the left” this election cycle, she dubiously claimed it wouldn’t be a big issue in the future.
“Roe v. Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” McEnany said. “The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin in the House could have been. So we’ve got to look at the long game: Abortion’s going to go away.”
You can see the segment below:
Considering that Republicans spent 50 years trying to overturn Roe vs. Wade, even the most neutral observer can probably guess that Democrats will likely focus a lot of energy toward ensuring abortion rights throughout the U.S.
As a result, many Twitter users were skeptical about McEnany’s claim. Very skeptical.