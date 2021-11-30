Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, defied belief with her latest claim about President Joe Biden.
McEnany, who is now a co-host on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” show, on Monday accused Biden of politicizing COVID-19. “No one has politicized this virus more than President Joe Biden,” she blustered.
She shared this tweet from Fox News promoting her comments:
Critics couldn’t believe the hypocrisy of McEnany’s allegation, given her former boss Trump’s record of politicizing the coronavirus at almost every stage of the pandemic, which eventually cost him his presidency.