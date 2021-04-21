‘No Shame’: Kayleigh McEnany Ripped For Most Hypocritical Attack On Biden Yet

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany was called out for hypocrisy on Tuesday for her latest attack on President Joe Biden, which completely ignored the behavior of her previous employer, former President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions,” McEnany said on the air after Biden offered an opinion on Derek Chauvin’s trial.

Speaking after the jury was sequestered, Biden described the evidence against the former police officer as “overwhelming” and said he was praying for the “right verdict.”

Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday in the murder of George Floyd.

Many noted that McEnany served as press secretary to Trump, who routinely fanned the flames of division. Trump told members of the violent hate group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” embraced the QAnon cult as “people that love our country” and routinely commented on active legal cases, especially those involving his friends and associates.

McEnany’s critics were quick to slam her on Twitter:

Just a reminder that Kayleigh McEnany was actively pushing the Big Lie for months and continued to work for Donald Trump after he incited a violent insurrection. https://t.co/VcGWzIVQG4 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 20, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany said "And I think it's the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions."



She has no shame, and tons of hypocrisy. — Chris Rilling🌊🌊🌊🌊🌍 (@tokitaeII) April 20, 2021

1/2

⁦@kayleighmcenany⁩ : "And I think it's the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions. I think he should have just reserved comment...”



*spits out ice tea* https://t.co/xQUBMQ8aFK — Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) April 20, 2021

Kayleigh Goebbels McEnany had the nerve to go on tv and say Presidents should not inflame and scolded President Biden for weighing in on Chauvin trial.



Does she not know who her boss was? — Howie Kent (@HowieKent79) April 21, 2021

Kayleigh stating that, “It's the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame” has to be the most hypocritical, ridiculous thing she’s said to date. She does recall working for TFG, right? And she was conscious on 1/6? 🤔🙄 https://t.co/aSOIGLgAQj — Minnesota Mom from Illinois (@MNmomto4) April 21, 2021

NOT FROM THE ONION.... https://t.co/z8exoWBsVj — Nina L. Diamond (@ninatypewriter) April 20, 2021

Irony is dead ... https://t.co/eDuA2b8wkV — Anti-SS Social Distance Channel (@Anti_SS_69) April 20, 2021

Stand back and stand by. https://t.co/GsmyXSVaZ1 — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) April 20, 2021

I’d say “stay in your lane,” but helping presidents inflame situations is Kayleigh’s one actual skill. https://t.co/PO40F5OPBs — Adam A. Donaldson (@adamadonaldson) April 21, 2021