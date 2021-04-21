‘No Shame’: Kayleigh McEnany Ripped For Most Hypocritical Attack On Biden Yet

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany was called out for hypocrisy on Tuesday for her latest attack on President Joe Biden, which completely ignored the behavior of her previous employer, former President Donald Trump.
“I think it’s the role of the president of the United States to stay back, to not inflame the tensions,” McEnany said on the air after Biden offered an opinion on Derek Chauvin’s trial.
Speaking after the jury was sequestered, Biden described the evidence against the former police officer as “overwhelming” and said he was praying for the “right verdict.”
Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday in the murder of George Floyd.
Many noted that McEnany served as press secretary to Trump, who routinely fanned the flames of division. Trump told members of the violent hate group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by,” embraced the QAnon cult as “people that love our country” and routinely commented on active legal cases, especially those involving his friends and associates.
McEnany’s critics were quick to slam her on Twitter: