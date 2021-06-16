Twitter Users Throw The Book At Kayleigh McEnany Over White House Memoir

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is releasing a book about her time working in Donald Trump’s administration.
And critics on Twitter suggested it could be a short read if fact-checkers are involved in its publication, given how pushing the ex-president’s falsehoods was a cornerstone of McEnany’s tenure — despite her promise to never lie.
McEnany, who is now a co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” announced details about her book — titled “For Such A Time As This: My Faith Journey Through The White House And Beyond” — on social media Tuesday.
The 65,000-word biography has a December release date.
It will detail McEnany’s “journey to the White House and offer never-before-told anecdotes about what really happened within the Trump administration,” according to promotional material on Amazon.
McEnany described Trump as “awesome,” “a ray of light” and a “really, really cool guy” in her announcement.
While some Twitter users congratulated McEnany on her book deal, others proposed mocking titles and asked if it would be categorized as fiction.