Twitter Users Throw The Book At Kayleigh McEnany Over White House Memoir

People had questions about the Trump White House press secretary's upcoming book, such as whether it would land in the fiction section.

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is releasing a book about her time working in Donald Trump’s administration.

And critics on Twitter suggested it could be a short read if fact-checkers are involved in its publication, given how pushing the ex-president’s falsehoods was a cornerstone of McEnany’s tenure — despite her promise to never lie.

McEnany, who is now a co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” announced details about her book — titled “For Such A Time As This: My Faith Journey Through The White House And Beyond” — on social media Tuesday.

The 65,000-word biography has a December release date.

It will detail McEnany’s “journey to the White House and offer never-before-told anecdotes about what really happened within the Trump administration,” according to promotional material on Amazon.

McEnany described Trump as “awesome,” “a ray of light” and a “really, really cool guy” in her announcement.

While some Twitter users congratulated McEnany on her book deal, others proposed mocking titles and asked if it would be categorized as fiction.

