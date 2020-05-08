White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hasn’t always been so keen to defend and praise President Donald Trump.

In a series of TV appearances in 2015, she slammed Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants as “racist.” McEnany also called Trump a “showman” and a “sideshow” and suggested he wasn’t a serious candidate for the presidency. “I don’t want to claim this guy,” she said at the time.

CNN shared a montage of her past comments Thursday:

McEnany also criticized Trump on Twitter before her tone began to change around July 2015, the network noted.

Everyone seems to have a plan except Trump #GOPDebate — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 7, 2015

McEnany became a pro-Trump contributor for CNN during the 2016 election, later taking on the roles of spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and the Trump 2020 re-election campaign.

In April, she became the fourth press secretary of the Trump White House (following Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Stephanie Grisham), pledging during her first press briefing to never lie to the media.