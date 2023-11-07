What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox News2024 election

Kayleigh McEnany Whines About Donald Trump's Courtroom Sketch

The former Trump White House press secretary wasn't happy with how her ex-boss was depicted during his civil fraud trial.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

A courtroom sketch of Donald Trump taking the stand during his civil fraud trial on Monday drew ire from Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany, a former Trump White House press secretary, griped to her co-hosts on “The Five” about the drawing she felt was less than charitable to the former president.

Mediaite shared a clip of her complaint online.

McEnany said she’d advise Trump to “keep doing what he’s doing” with his evidence to the court contesting New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit against himself and his company for allegedly overvaluing assets.

But she also suggested Trump “ask for a better sketch artist because that does not look like my former boss there.”

The sketch “is a travesty,” she said. “It looks nothing like Trump.”

“His hands are quite sizable,” co-anchor Greg Gutfeld joked in response.

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot