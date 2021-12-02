Kayleigh McEnany's 'Merrymaking' With Trump Promo Gets Less Than Festive Response

Twitter users took a hard pass at Kayleigh McEnany’s invite to “An Evening of Merrymaking” with ex-President Donald Trump in Naples, Florida, on Friday.
McEnany, a former Trump White House press secretary, on Wednesday tweeted this flyer for what she claimed will be “Florida’s greatest Christmas party”:
“Start your holiday season with the greatest president in our time,” read the blurb for the event which promises “festive cocktails & dinner followed by photos & remarks” by the one-term president.
According to the event’s website, a single ticket costs $10,000 and gives the attendee “access to the party and one (1) photo taken” with Trump.
Couples packages cost $20,000 while the family donor package, for up to four people, is $30,000. The event is promoted by WHIP Fundraising.
“Tickets are extremely limited,” said the website.
It will be “the Holiday Event of the Year” guaranteed to “give you a lifetime of festive memories,” it boasted.
But critics, including former Melania Trump adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, had their doubts: