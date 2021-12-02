Kayleigh McEnany's 'Merrymaking' With Trump Promo Gets Less Than Festive Response

Twitter users took a hard pass at Kayleigh McEnany’s invite to “An Evening of Merrymaking” with ex-President Donald Trump in Naples, Florida, on Friday.

McEnany, a former Trump White House press secretary, on Wednesday tweeted this flyer for what she claimed will be “Florida’s greatest Christmas party”:

Only a few more hours to get tickets for Florida’s greatest Christmas party with President Trump! 🎄 ⬇️https://t.co/yF3gmiQitK pic.twitter.com/FGKQAq43JO — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 1, 2021

“Start your holiday season with the greatest president in our time,” read the blurb for the event which promises “festive cocktails & dinner followed by photos & remarks” by the one-term president.

According to the event’s website, a single ticket costs $10,000 and gives the attendee “access to the party and one (1) photo taken” with Trump.

Couples packages cost $20,000 while the family donor package, for up to four people, is $30,000. The event is promoted by WHIP Fundraising.

“Tickets are extremely limited,” said the website.

It will be “the Holiday Event of the Year” guaranteed to “give you a lifetime of festive memories,” it boasted.

But critics, including former Melania Trump adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, had their doubts:

Seriously? “Merrymaking?” Melania won’t be in attendance or else her name would have appeared on the invitation. @kayleighmcenany https://t.co/HsfG9w7hGb — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) December 2, 2021

You spelled moneymaking wrong FYI. — Perfect Perspectives (@RedHelicam) December 1, 2021

The Grift never ends! — Brad Y. (@Alydar61) December 2, 2021

Wait, this wasn’t a joke? — Jane Hogan (@Hogan1Jane) December 1, 2021

“Tickets are extremely limited”. Here it is December 1, and they are still trying to sell those “extremely limited” tickets. Who the hell wants to pay thousands to go hear a FORMER talk about the election was stolen AGAIN. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — make each day count (@tellnolies0) December 1, 2021

It says holiday party. Did you take the Christ out of Christmas? — chopatoolus (@RistineMark) December 2, 2021

Still selling two days before. Comical — Power (@gmvinca) December 1, 2021

It will be like up close and personnel with the GRINCH!!! — Gwen Callahan (@Ginnie1951) December 1, 2021

Merrymaking, WTF? — J Hougen (@HougenJ) December 2, 2021