Kayleigh McEnany Mocked After Insisting Trump Is 'Most Informed Person'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany came in for some skewering for her latest defense of President Donald Trump.

McEnany attempted Tuesday to explain away damning reports that the president was either not briefed or didn’t pay attention to intelligence reports that raised concerns the Russian government was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill U.S. soldiers.

A reporter asked about reports that the president isn’t much of a reader, especially when it comes to his intelligence briefing books:

“The president does read and he also consumes intelligence verbally. This president, I’ll tell you, is the most informed person on the planet Earth when it comes to the threats that we face.”

Kayleigh: The President does read and also consumes intelligence verbally. This President is the most informed person on the planet earth when it comes to the threats that we face pic.twitter.com/tr0e8MU0LN — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 30, 2020

Considering the president is not known for being a reader but is known for saying things that are clearly false, many Twitter users were skeptical.

Very skeptical.

So yesterday they said "The President hasn't been briefed" on the bounties and today they're saying "He's the most informed person on matters of national security."



🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Jesse (@Ackackadack1) June 30, 2020

“Consuming intelligence verbally” is what stoners call snacking on edibles and talking horseshit.

Explains a lot, tbf. https://t.co/NZOXt5hjTU — Philip O'Connor (@philipoconnor) June 30, 2020

I’m pretty sure that “Consuming intelligence verbally” can cause high blood pressure and other secondary infections. Check with your doctor before beginning a course of “verbal intelligence.” https://t.co/UHEIJMFBlH — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2020

Nothing hammers home the WH talking point that Joe Biden is old and confused quite like insisting that their guy knows how to read. https://t.co/TYwXdWOCvy — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 30, 2020

How can she not burst out laughing when she says that "Donald Trump is the most informed person on Earth". https://t.co/ydLwWSGFqU — ᴬˢˢᴵˢᵀᴬᴺᵀ ᵀᴼ ᵀᴴᴱ ᴮᴿᴬᴺᶜᴴ ᴹᴳᴿ ᴼᶠ 🄰🄽🅃🄸🄵🄰 (@billymocolorad2) June 30, 2020

The only way Trump would consume intelligence is if his staff told him it was Häagen-Dazs. https://t.co/Ju3aM7RMn6 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) June 30, 2020

Can you imagine calling a press conference in one hour with the main talking point being - "The President Does Read." — Jonathan Gaffney (@JGaffneyUSN) June 30, 2020

Hearing he can also drink from a glass, but unconfirmed at this point. @Acyn https://t.co/6CC8ySnIM5 — MaTT FLaMMaBLe (@MaTTFLaMMaBLe) June 30, 2020

But one person had a nagging issue with McEnany’s comment ....

"On planet Earth". Is she implying the Space Force has discovered something we mortals have not been told? https://t.co/RJDWYvQ9a9 — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) June 30, 2020