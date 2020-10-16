Twitter Users Skewer Kayleigh McEnany's 'Everyone Is Against Us' Tweet

Looks like Kayleigh McEnany may have inadvertently introduced a new campaign slogan Thursday night: “Everyone is against us.”
The White House press secretary took to Twitter to gripe about all the various groups that she said are against President Donald Trump’s campaign.
Are you comfortable? Because it’s a long list.
Although “Everyone is against us” may not replace “Make America Great Again,” it is definitely on brand as it is chock full of the types of grievances that Trump revels in.
Twitter users were happy to suggest other groups that are against her as well.
But one person did give credit where credit is due.
McEnany, who is recovering from COVID-19, was apparently inspired to gripe after Twitter chose to block accounts that retweeted a New York Post story with sketchy sourcing that raised questions about Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.
Twitter said it blocked the story because it violated its hacked materials policy.
