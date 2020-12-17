White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was mocked for her “fake outrage” on Thursday after she fired off an indignant tweet about remarks from the incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon.
“Biden Campaign Manager called us “F***ers” !!!” McEnany tweeted. “She can try to walk it back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for “unity” while shouting that we are “assaulting democracy:”.”
“They think we are deplorable, irredeemable “F***ers”. SICK,” she added.
McEnany has been one of the most steadfast defenders of President Donald Trump, who was caught on tape boasting about grabbing women “by the pussy,” routinely gives insulting names to people he doesn’t like and once described Haiti, El Salvador and certain African nations as “shithole countries.”
And McEnany herself has made her fair share of egregious comments. Among them, as many critics noted, were the racist birther conspiracy theories she tweeted about former President Barack Obama in 2012, including one in which she said his brother lived in a “hut in Kenya.”
Earlier, O’Malley Dillon admitted she “used some words that I probably could have chosen better” in a recent interview when she was discussing Biden’s desire to work with Republicans.
“In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’” O’Malley Dillon told Glamour magazine in the interview. “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”
Critics online seemed to find it hard to believe that McEnany’s offense to the word “fuckers” was genuine.