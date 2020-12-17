White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was mocked for her “fake outrage” on Thursday after she fired off an indignant tweet about remarks from the incoming White House deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon.

“Biden Campaign Manager called us “F***ers” !!!” McEnany tweeted. “She can try to walk it back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for “unity” while shouting that we are “assaulting democracy:”.”

“They think we are deplorable, irredeemable “F***ers”. SICK,” she added.

McEnany has been one of the most steadfast defenders of President Donald Trump, who was caught on tape boasting about grabbing women “by the pussy,” routinely gives insulting names to people he doesn’t like and once described Haiti, El Salvador and certain African nations as “shithole countries.”

And McEnany herself has made her fair share of egregious comments. Among them, as many critics noted, were the racist birther conspiracy theories she tweeted about former President Barack Obama in 2012, including one in which she said his brother lived in a “hut in Kenya.”

Earlier, O’Malley Dillon admitted she “used some words that I probably could have chosen better” in a recent interview when she was discussing Biden’s desire to work with Republicans.

“In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’” O’Malley Dillon told Glamour magazine in the interview. “I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of fuckers. [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that.”

Critics online seemed to find it hard to believe that McEnany’s offense to the word “fuckers” was genuine.

I wanted to respond that she's not McEnany sense, but I stole that from one of my followers and don't feel right about using it. So I will definitely not write that Kayleigh's not McEnany sense in any tweets. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 17, 2020

This entire display of Trumpist fake outrage is utterly embarrassing. It's like they have no idea who they work for, and are such delicate lil' snowflakes they can be laid low by an F-bomb. We are governed by toddlers (but the kind of toddlers who light puppies' tails on fire...) https://t.co/xhfFGm7dCi — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh McEnany once joked that Obama had a brother who lived in a hut in Kenya. https://t.co/64jq4bd50j — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh is very, sincerely offended https://t.co/zdPUU1GQ4P — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 17, 2020

No tears for 315,000 dead. Just this. https://t.co/c2LTflWKf4 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 17, 2020

This is the Press Secretary to a man who regularly threatens opponents, inspires terrorism stochastically, mocks disabilities, heritages.



He’s a fucker, and you, @PressSec, are also a fucker. And THAT word is cleaned up.

This is the America you wanted. This is the one you get. https://t.co/7lOVboTyJI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh, did you have anything to say to @RepTedYoho after he called @AOC a “f*cking b*tch”? Or is this a question for the White House since you will inevitably avoid answering it? https://t.co/jG7QxeQjZf — Emma Silverman (@EmmaSilverman1) December 17, 2020

Kayleigh your boss repeatedly threatened to have his enemies executed https://t.co/MXFDFL3YqA — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 17, 2020

These people are upset about being called “fuckers”.



That’s what we call in sports “false hustle”.



They’re not upset. It’s like going for a steal in a game you know you can’t get and now you’re out of the play and you’ve screwed the rest of your teammates.



Fuckers... https://t.co/svjMaI9YSh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 17, 2020

Your boss called for my boss to be tried for treason, the penalty for which is death. The reason? Representing a lawful whistleblower.



Kindly pack up your stuff and shut up. https://t.co/zG2PWmbdvK — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 17, 2020

