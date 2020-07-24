'PAW Patrol' Fact-Checks Kayleigh McEnany After She Said Show Was Canceled

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dogged with criticism on Friday after she incorrectly claimed that the popular kids’ show “PAW Patrol” had been taken off the air.

The cartoon canine controversy started when McEnany claimed that the Nickelodeon series was a victim of “cancel culture” along with other cop shows that have recently been canceled, such as “Cops” and “Live PD.”

Here's the White House @PressSec lamenting cancel culture's impact on Paw Patrol, Live PD and Legos: pic.twitter.com/jLvFpJ69h7 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 24, 2020

But McEnany had her facts wrong, as “PAW Patrol” quickly pointed out on Twitter.

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

Many Twitter users believed McEnany’s mistake was just another example of peak 2020.

We’re now at a point where Paw Patrol has to fact check the White House.https://t.co/fSCcF1Y9Oo https://t.co/238nKwtbPP — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 24, 2020

Hey Harvard @PressSec getting fact-checked by a cartoon is not peak Ivy League. https://t.co/DvKs1xXRUZ — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) July 24, 2020

In case you were worried that things might be less stupid. https://t.co/zfIGhQzYYc — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 24, 2020

Imagine being so shit at government you get corrected by a cartoon dog https://t.co/ensrFfc3aN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 24, 2020

The sad part is that someone in the White House wrote up this random piece of misinformation for the press secretary to read from her binder.....but no one thought to check whether Trump had raised Taliban bounties or election interference with Putin ("I was not on that call.") https://t.co/kiVRF7OVXW — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 24, 2020

One person speculated how the Biden campaign might capitalize on the error.

BIDEN 2020: My Press Secretary Won’t Need to Be Fact-Checked by Cartoon Dog Social Media. https://t.co/A6MzHvDLib — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 24, 2020

Another person was reminded of happier times for McEnany.

I thought Kayleigh McEnany pledged she would never lie to us. I distinctly remember that. https://t.co/Lv41vb7eIw — Kevin Fox 🦊😷 (@kfury) July 24, 2020

