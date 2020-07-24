'PAW Patrol' Fact-Checks Kayleigh McEnany After She Said Show Was Canceled

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dogged with criticism on Friday after she incorrectly claimed that the popular kids’ show “PAW Patrol” had been taken off the air.
The cartoon canine controversy started when McEnany claimed that the Nickelodeon series was a victim of “cancel culture” along with other cop shows that have recently been canceled, such as “Cops” and “Live PD.”
But McEnany had her facts wrong, as “PAW Patrol” quickly pointed out on Twitter.
Many Twitter users believed McEnany’s mistake was just another example of peak 2020.
One person speculated how the Biden campaign might capitalize on the error.
Another person was reminded of happier times for McEnany.
