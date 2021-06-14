Kayleigh McEnany Cooks Up Most Outrageous Claim Yet To Explain Her Lies

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists she never lied when she worked for then-president Donald Trump and suggested she can’t because of her faith.
In comments made at a Sunday event that were posted online by Raw Story, she said:
“As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information, but that will never stop the press from calling you a liar.”
McEnany took the job in April 2020 with her now-infamous vow to never lie. However, she had such a long and extensive history of falsehoods that CNN’s Jake Tapper refused to have her on his show, saying McEnany “lies the way that most people breathe” and “can’t acknowledge reality.”
Out of seven McEnany claims reviewed by PolitiFact, just three were rated as “mostly true.” The rest were listed as either “half true,” “mostly false,” “false” or “pants on fire.” Last year, for example, she claimed Trump “never downplayed the virus” despite audio of him admitting to doing exactly that, in those exact words.
“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Bob Woodward.
McEnany’s new claim that she had never lied caused her name to trend on Twitter, mostly due to disbelief: