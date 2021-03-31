Kayleigh McEnany, who peddled and defended Donald Trump’s lies during her time as White House press secretary, has a plum new gig at Fox News.

McEnany joined the conservative network — where for the last few years many personalities have openly stumped for Trump ― as a paid on-air contributor last month. On Tuesday, she was announced as the new co-host of the daytime show “Outnumbered.”

I am honored to be joining @OutnumberedFNC, @FoxNews as a co-host!



I will be alongside founding anchor & talented journalist @HARRISFAULKNER and @EmilyCompagno, a truly great legal mind.



I hope you’ll join us on weekdays from 12-1 PM ET!



LINK: https://t.co/6lL7DLmkOj pic.twitter.com/MDbIc9C8z7 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 30, 2021

McEnany, a frequent guest on Fox News during the Trump era, said she was “thrilled” and “honored.” She’ll appear daily alongside anchor Harris Faulkner, co-host Emily Compagno and a number of rotating panelists from Apr. 6.

In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott claimed McEnany’s “unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight” to the show.

Conservatives congratulated McEnany on Twitter, but critics were skeptical ― recalling her past peddling of falsehoods:

Fox News doubles down on the lies, conspiracy theories, and gaslighting. Network promotes newly hired contributor Kayleigh McEnany to a host of her own show. pic.twitter.com/ZrcjzqSqFz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 30, 2021

Lying is very important in the McEnany family! Join us each day for lies on top of lies on top of lies — David Lytle (@davitydave) March 31, 2021

The announcement came a day after Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, made her debut on Fox News as a paid on-air contributor.

Lara Trump’s new role at the network caused concern about a conflict of interest, given her rumored run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.