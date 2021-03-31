Kayleigh McEnany, who peddled and defended Donald Trump’s lies during her time as White House press secretary, has a plum new gig at Fox News.
McEnany joined the conservative network — where for the last few years many personalities have openly stumped for Trump ― as a paid on-air contributor last month. On Tuesday, she was announced as the new co-host of the daytime show “Outnumbered.”
McEnany, a frequent guest on Fox News during the Trump era, said she was “thrilled” and “honored.” She’ll appear daily alongside anchor Harris Faulkner, co-host Emily Compagno and a number of rotating panelists from Apr. 6.
In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott claimed McEnany’s “unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight” to the show.
Conservatives congratulated McEnany on Twitter, but critics were skeptical ― recalling her past peddling of falsehoods:
The announcement came a day after Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, made her debut on Fox News as a paid on-air contributor.
Lara Trump’s new role at the network caused concern about a conflict of interest, given her rumored run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.