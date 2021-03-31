POLITICS

Kayleigh McEnany, Keen Purveyor Of Donald Trump’s Lies, Lands Plum New Fox News Role

The former White House press secretary is "thrilled" with the gig. Critics are not.

Kayleigh McEnany, who peddled and defended Donald Trump’s lies during her time as White House press secretary, has a plum new gig at Fox News.

McEnany joined the conservative network — where for the last few years many personalities have openly stumped for Trump ― as a paid on-air contributor last month. On Tuesday, she was announced as the new co-host of the daytime show “Outnumbered.”

McEnany, a frequent guest on Fox News during the Trump era, said she was “thrilled” and “honored.” She’ll appear daily alongside anchor Harris Faulkner, co-host Emily Compagno and a number of rotating panelists from Apr. 6.

In a statement, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott claimed McEnany’s “unique background in politics and law coupled with her experiences confronting women’s health challenges and life as a new mom will add robust insight” to the show.

Conservatives congratulated McEnany on Twitter, but critics were skeptical ― recalling her past peddling of falsehoods:

The announcement came a day after Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, made her debut on Fox News as a paid on-air contributor. 

Lara Trump’s new role at the network caused concern about a conflict of interest, given her rumored run for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. 

