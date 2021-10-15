Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

Former Donald Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was hammered for hypocrisy after she attacked her successor, Jen Psaki, on Twitter.
McEnany on Thursday suggested Joe Biden White House press secretary Psaki had violated the Hatch Act (which bans government employees from political campaigning) when she said “we’re going to do everything we can to help” Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) “and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”
While Psaki has faced Hatch Act-related criticism, McEnany was reminded of her own conflicts of interest, such as when she served as press secretary and Trump 2020 campaign adviser at the same time.
They also recalled the hosting of 2020 Republican National Convention events on the White House lawns and the myriad other instances of the Trump administration riding roughshod over norms.
“Seriously? Fuck off,” responded Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump who has become one of her uncle’s loudest critics.
MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan called McEnany out for “shamelessness.”