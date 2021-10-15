Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

Former Donald Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was hammered for hypocrisy after she attacked her successor, Jen Psaki, on Twitter.

McEnany on Thursday suggested Joe Biden White House press secretary Psaki had violated the Hatch Act (which bans government employees from political campaigning) when she said “we’re going to do everything we can to help” Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) “and we believe in the agenda he’s representing.”

Why does the media not hold @PressSec accountable for potential Hatch Act violations? She has twice advocated for political candidates from the podium.



There is no problem in engaging in First Amendment political activity, but it must be done separate and apart from the podium. https://t.co/ICLldHRCgs — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 15, 2021

While Psaki has faced Hatch Act-related criticism, McEnany was reminded of her own conflicts of interest, such as when she served as press secretary and Trump 2020 campaign adviser at the same time.

They also recalled the hosting of 2020 Republican National Convention events on the White House lawns and the myriad other instances of the Trump administration riding roughshod over norms.

“Seriously? Fuck off,” responded Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump who has become one of her uncle’s loudest critics.

MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan called McEnany out for “shamelessness.”

Seriously? Fuck off. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 15, 2021

The shamelessness, ah the shamelessness... https://t.co/Pc4WJ2qfna — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 15, 2021

I'm so old I remember one year ago, when Kayleigh was drawing a $183,000 taxpayer-financed salary to be Press Sec but then moonlighting as a campaign spokesperson on Hannity. https://t.co/SrqHrIAViH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany literally served as a senior advisor to Trump's re-election campaign at the same time she was the White House press secretary.https://t.co/h0NflnkmPP https://t.co/bi54UaX7Ge — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 15, 2021

Projection language is a hell of a thing, McEnemy https://t.co/dih6YRBz58 — T👻r👻 D🐈‍⬛bl💀n 🎃🧙🏻‍♀️ (@taradublinrocks) October 15, 2021

Remember when you defended Republicans having their convention broadcasted from the White House? Sit down, hypocrite. https://t.co/qJaKibrWuj — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 15, 2021

This is a joke right? If not you must have amnesia or something. Lack of self-awareness? Got to be one of the three — Emmanuel (@EdaMagician) October 15, 2021

Welp, we found it. The least self-aware tweet ever written. https://t.co/DwTgd7NjOM — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 15, 2021

Trump had literal campaign rallies at the WH.



oh that is right, you don't remember that Trump was president in 2020. — lauralouisiana (@llauralouisiana) October 15, 2021

I remember when one Kayleigh McEnany was receiving a salary as Press Sec and at the same moonlighting as a Trump campaign spokesperson.



Do you know who I'm talking about? — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 15, 2021