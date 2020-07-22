Kayleigh McEnany spills the beans on President Donald Trump and his allies in Seth Meyers’ latest spoof press briefing.
The host of NBC’s “Late Night” on Tuesday reprised the cleverly-edited bit that sees him lobbing uncomfortable questions at the White House press secretary, who is surprisingly honest in her replies.
McEnany reveals Trump’s biggest nemesis when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, recalls a scary story involving the president and discloses Jared Kushner’s “real” role within the administration in the parody segment.
Check out the video above and Meyers’ monologue below:
