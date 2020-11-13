White House Press Secretary Insists Trump Will Attend 'His Own' Inauguration In January

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to accept the reality that President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated at the White House on Jan. 20 and told Fox Business that President Donald Trump will likely attend “his own inauguration” instead.

McEnany told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday that Trump was “not even at that point yet” of conceding to Biden and instead remained focused on various lawsuits challenging the election’s outcome.

“It would look pretty bad if he did not attend the inauguration,” said Varney, normally an adamant supporter of Trump. “It would look like sour grapes, wouldn’t it?”

“I think the president will attend his own inauguration,” McEnany responded. “He would have to be there, in fact.”

“You really think you can turn this around?” a skeptical Varney asked.

“Absolutely,” McEnany said before adding that Trump’s administration only wants to “lift the hood of the car” and examine the election results — though there is no evidence to support the president’s claims of election fraud.

"I think the president will attend his own inauguration" -- Kayleigh McEnany still hasn't acknowledged the reality that Trump lost to Biden and it wasn't particularly close pic.twitter.com/ErAvGsRVgT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2020

McEnany predicted before the election that Trump would win in a landslide. On Friday, she argued that Trump was “fighting for the men and women of this movement who have brought real questions and claims forward” about the voting process

These were far from McEnany’s first comments at odds with the reality of the election and its aftermath. She deflected a question on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday about allowing Biden access to daily classified briefings, saying that such an issue would better be addressed by “the White House” —ignoring the fact that she is, in fact, the spokeswoman for the White House.

Watch the full video of McEnany’s statements to Fox Business below.