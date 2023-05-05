What's Hot

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonjake tapper

Jake Tapper Torches Kayleigh McEnany Over Tucker Carlson Hour Gig

The CNN anchor slammed the former Trump White House press secretary with one of her old tweets after she was named the next guest-host of Fox News' prime-time.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

CNN’s Jake Tapper issued a blistering reminder about Kayleigh McEnany after the factually-challenged former Trump White House press secretary revealed she will next week guest host Tucker Carlson’s old 8 p.m. timeslot on Fox News.

McEnany is “one of the biggest spreaders of the post-election lies that just cost the network $787.5 million,” Tapper tweeted on Thursday. He shared a Dec. 2020 post from McEnany falsely claiming the “chances of Biden winning Pennsylvania, Michigan, George, Wisconsin independently after @realDonaldTrump’s early lead is less than one in a quadrillion.”

See the tweet here:

McEnany’s time in the Trump White House was characterized by lies, falsehoods and untruths in defense of the then-president, even though she promised during her first briefing never to lie.

McEnany made regular appearances on Fox during the Trump era. She joined the network as an on-air contributor in February 2021 and was named a co-host of the daytime show “Outnumbered” a month later.

McEnany follows Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones as the third guest host of the prime-time spot that was until last week occupied by Carlson, until he was reportedly fired for reasons that continue to remain unknown.

In a preview of her temporary tenure, McEnany promised “a great week.”

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

